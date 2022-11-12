LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in a Friday death investigation.

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in his home.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m., in reference to a dead body. When officers arrived they located 66-year-old Ramon Flores deceased in his home.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about Mr. Flores’ death contact Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Investigators believe there is no apparent risk to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.