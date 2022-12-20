Near County Road 7700 and County Road 2300 in Lubbock County (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the report of a vehicle collision with a pedestrian Tuesday morning at County Road 7700 and County Road 2300 — about a mile south of Lubbock-Cooper High School. DPS provided an update after this story was initially published and said the incident was deadly.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office helped out with traffic control and also requested the Metro Unit to come investigate.

The Metro Unit is a joint operation between the sheriff’s office and Lubbock Police. The unit investigates “crimes such as murders, suspicious deaths, and other crimes of special circumstance.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to both DPS and LCSO for further details. Please continue to check back for updates.

The following is a statement released by LCSO after this story was initially published:

At approximately 6:05 am on December 20, 2022, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to CR 7700 and CR 2300 for a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene.

The investigation into this incident continues and we will update with more information when available.

CLARIFICATION: The story was updated to clarify the location.