Metro Unit identifies teen in deadly shooting

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in the death of one individual. Just after midnight, Lubbock Police were dispatched to the 9300 block of Elgin Ave. in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one victim who was transported to UMC by EMS where she was pronounced deceased. The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Salena Quezada. All involved parties have been identified and interviewed by detectives at this time.

(This is a news release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: ‘Accidental discharge’ of gun leads to death of Lubbock teenager, police said