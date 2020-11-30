Metro Unit investigating deadly stabbing, searching for suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred Sunday night in Central Lubbock.

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Lubbock Police responded to the stabbing at the Lubbock Square Apartments, 4602 50th Street, after reports of a civil disturbance, according to a news release from LPD.

4600 block of 50th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Police also identified the name of the victim as Eddie Pair, 54. By Monday, the Metro Unit was searching for the suspect, Ethan Isaiah Scott, 19.

Read the full news release below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing murder that occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Lubbock Square Apartments, located at 4602 50th Street.

Officers responded to a call for service for a civil disturbance at the apartment complex. A dispute occurred at the complex between two occupants of an apartment, 54-year-old Eddie Pair and 19-year-old Ethan Isaiah Scott. In the course of the dispute over damaged property, Scott stabbed Pair.

Pair was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased.

A murder warrant has been issued for Scott who is described as a white male who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

This case remains under investigation.

(This is a news release from LPD)

RELATED STORY: Lubbock police respond to deadly stabbing overnight