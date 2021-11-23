Metro Unit investigating death of 3-year-old girl, no arrests made

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating the death of a 3-year-old after reports of the incident in Central Lubbock Monday, the Lubbock Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of 45th Street at 4:30 p.m. to assist EMS, the release said.

Officers arrived to find the 3-year-old dead.

It was not immediately clear what caused the death, which remained under investigation Tuesday.

Additionally, police said no arrest was made Tuesday.