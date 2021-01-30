Metro Unit investigating Friday night homicide, suspect killed by Baylor County deputies

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit began investigating a homicide that occurred in Lubbock County Friday night, and the suspect in the crime was shot and killed by law enforcement officers.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call at 6402 County Road 7415 just after 9:30 p.m. They found Russell Coats, 56, dead from gunshot wounds, LCSO said.

The initial investigation pointed to Chase Coats, 34, as the suspect.

Officers determined that Coats had gone to Baylor County, per LCSO.

LCSO said Baylor County deputies found Coats and attempted to stop him, and he began shooting at the officers. Officers fired back, and shot and killed him.

According to details obtained by our sister station KFDX, no officers were injured in the shooting. Officials said law enforcement property was damaged.

KFDX also reported that Texas Rangers were asked to review the officer-involved shooting.

Chase Coats had previously been arrested for domestic assault in 2019. He pleaded guilty and served 11 days in jail.