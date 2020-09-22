Metro Unit Investigating Overnight Homicide in Lubbock

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating an overnight homicide that occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1800 block of E. Colgate Street.

Officers responded to a call for service for a possible deceased person. The original caller advised a female subject was dead. Upon arrival, officers responded and located 26-year-old Kyera Jones with a life-threatening stab wound. Initially, Jones was alive but unresponsive. She was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Jones’ activity or whereabouts starting Saturday through the time of her death Monday night is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

Editorial Note: After the press release was published, police said via email that Kyera Jones also was known as Polly.