Metro Unit looking for man ‘wanted’ in homicide of Lubbock woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday released a statement saying officers were looking for Winston Lee Caraway, 57, who was said to be “wanted” in the homicide of Kyera “Polly” Jones, 26.

Police were called Monday night to a home in the 1800 block of East Colgate Street. Jones was found unresponsive and later died from a stab wound, police said.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Police:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is looking for 57-year-old Winston Lee Caraway who is wanted for a homicide that occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 1800 block of E. Colgate Street.

Caraway is described as a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches and approximately 175 pounds.

On Sept. 21, officers responded to a call for service for a possible deceased person. The original caller advised a female subject was dead. Upon arrival, officers responded and located 26-year-old Kyera “Polly” Jones with a life-threatening stab wound. Initially, Jones was alive but unresponsive. She was transported by EMS to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about the location of Caraway is urged to call 911 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

(Press release from Lubbock Police)