Metro Unit searches for suspect in Walmart shooting murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is looking for an individual in connection to a shooting murder that occurred shortly after 3:45 p.m. today at Walmart, located at 702 W. Loop 289.

20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez is suspected of the murder. He was last seen headed eastbound from the Walmart across W. Loop 289. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 4 inches tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, a grey jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. He was also wearing a red, white and blue mask.

Vasquez is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Citizens are urged to call 911 if they see Vasquez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Det. BD Price at (806) 548-4111 or Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation.