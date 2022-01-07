METRO unit searching for suspect in New Year’s Carriage House murder

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in the Carriage House murder on New Year’s night.

Lubbock Police were called to the 900 block of East Slaton Road at 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, January 1st for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 33 year-old Edward Mayes with a gunshot wound. Mayes was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating 27 year-old Joseph Sandoval. Sandoval has a warrant for murder stemming from the Saturday night shooting, as well as a warrant for escape from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was in federal custody when he walked away from a halfway house in early December.

Sandoval is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Sandoval’s location is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000, or Detective Gerber at 806-239-1248. Those with information leading to his arrest could be eligible for a reward.