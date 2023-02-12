LUBBOCK, Texas — On Sunday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit (METRO) asked for the public’s help in their investigation following the shooting death of a man early Saturday morning in Lubbock.

According to a press release from LPD, Clifton Holman, 39, was found by officers around 3:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of 35th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

LPD said there was an altercation at a business that was being used as an illegal after-hours club when the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

1300 block of 35th Street (Photo: Nexstar/Staff)

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in a Saturday morning homicide that left 39-year-old Clifton Holman dead. Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

Lubbock Police were called to the 1300 block of 35th Street at 3:01 a.m. on February 11th, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Holman with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was an altercation at a business that was being used as an illegal after-hours club when the shooting took place.

While this appears to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a continued threat to the public, anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.