Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Investigating Central Lubbock Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Central Lubbock shooting that left a man dead.

Officers were called out to the 4500 block of 40th Street at 2:23 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 24-year-old Gomesindo Perez inside the home where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, it appears that Perez was involved in an altercation inside the home and was shot.

This appears to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be a continued threat to the public.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.