LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday morning death in West Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, for reports of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located 45-year-old Ramon Ramirez with serious injuries. Ramirez was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Ramirez got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of a business, during which he was injured. Following the altercation he was then struck by a vehicle which fled the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)