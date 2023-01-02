(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas — A Mexican national was killed in a one-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Cochran County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred around 5:00 p.m. along State Highway 114 about 4 miles south of Morton.

According to a crash summary provided by DPS to EverythingLubbock.com, a Chevrolet Trailblazer was southbound on the highway and drove into a west ditch.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which then skidded off the roadway and rolled over into a field on the west side the highway.

Graciela Marquez Chavez, 44, of Juarez, Chihuahua (Mexico) was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by a Cochran County Justice of the Peace.