PHOENIX, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals have signed former Texas Tech receiver Michael Crabtree to a one-year contract.

We have agreed to terms with WR Michael Crabtree on a one-year contract.



Crabtree, 31, originally worked out with the Cardinals two weeks ago before leaving without a deal.

The veteran receiver is entering his 11th NFL season. He had 54 catches for607 yards and three touchdowns for the Baltimore Ravens last season.

In his career, Crabtree has 663 catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.