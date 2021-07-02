Michigan man accused of kidnapping 14-year-old claims cellphone data ‘illegally obtained’ by law enforcement

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a Michigan man indicted on multiple charges and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old Lubbock girl asked a judge to suppress evidence he claimed was obtained illegally, according to recently filed court documents.

Thomas Boukamp, 21, was arrested November 22, 2020 in Alden, Michigan, after law enforcement connected him to the disappearance of a Lubbock teen who had run away November 14. The teen was also found and was later reunited with her family.

He was indicted on federal charges of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and cyberstalking.

In court documents, Boukamp accused law enforcement of obtaining his real-time cellphone location data with an unconstitutionally issued search warrant, infringing on his Fourth Amendment right against unwanted searches and seizures.

Court documents also said law enforcement used a password they got from a family member to log into the victim’s Discord account. Boukamp claims family member didn’t have the legal authority to give out that information.

Discord is an instant messaging platform Boukamp and the victim used to communicate.

This information eventually led to Boukamp’s cellphone number and, later, his location. This was used to issue a search warrant that led to his arrest.

Boukamp asks the judge to suppress this information, because it was obtained illegally.

The federal judge assigned to the case ordered prosecutors to respond to the motion by July 12.