Michigan man charged in connection to disappearance of Lubbock teen

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Michigan man was charged with criminal sexual activity on Sunday in connection to the disappearance of a Lubbock teen, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Thomas John Boukamp, 20, was charged with transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity in connection to the disappearance of Mattie Worley.

Worley is a Lubbock 14-year-old who was missing for eight days before being recovered in Michigan. According to the Lubbock Police Department, during the investigation, detectives found evidence that indicated the teen might have been enticed and lured out of the state by a predator.

According to the release by USATXN, Boukamp faces up to life in prison if convicted.

According to FBI Dallas, victim specialists have reunited Worley with her family.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas has charged a Michigan man with traveling with a child across state lines in order to commit a sex crime, announced U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox.

Mr. Boukamp was arrested at a residence in Alden, Michigan on Sunday morning, and made his initial appearance in federal court in Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

FBI Victim Specialists reunited the minor with her family this weekend.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of wrongdoing, not evidence. Like all defendants, Mr. Boukamp is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Victims Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Lubbock Resident Agency conducted the investigation with assistance from a Michigan State Police SWAT team and the Antrim County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeff Haag and Callie Woolam are prosecuting the case.