Michigan man extradited to Lubbock Co. Jail for teen kidnapping

[image of Thomas John Boukamp provided by the Lubbock County Jail]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Michigan man already indicted on multiple federal charges connected to the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl was officially booked into the Lubbock County Jail Tuesday.

John Thomas Boukamp, 20 of of Birmingham, Michigan, was previously indicted on charges for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and cyber stalking, according to federal court documents.

Boukamp faces life in prison if convicted, according to federal prosecutors.

In November 2020, Boukamp was arrested in Alden, Michigan just days after the Lubbock teen went missing, according to investigators.

The teen was found and was later reunited with her family, and Boukamp was arrested.

Then, in December 2020, a federal magistrate in Michigan ordered for Boukamp to be turned over to federal custody in Texas.

Boukamp was not booked into the Lubbock County Jail until Tuesday.