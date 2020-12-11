Michigan man indicted for kidnapping of Lubbock teen

LUBBOCK, Texas — John Thomas Boukamp was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on multiple federal charges connected to the kidnapping of a Lubbock 14-year-old, according to court documents.

Boukamp, 20, was indicted for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual conduct, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography and cyber stalking.

Boukamp faces life in prison if convicted, according to federal prosecutors.

Boukamp was arrested in Alden, Michigan on November 22, nine days after the Lubbock 14-year-old went missing. The teen was found and reunited with her family after his arrest, according to officials.

According to indictment, from around August 31 until his arrest, Boukamp enticed the underaged teen to engage in illegal sexual activity. He also cyberstalked and intimidated her, beginning at an unknown time prior to her kidnapping.

Boukamp also received a sexually explicit image of a minor on October 9, according to court documents.

On December 2, a federal magistrate in Michigan ordered Boukamp to be turned over to federal custody in Texas. The magistrate said there was “clear and convincing evidence that he is a danger to the community.”

The indictment also seeks to seize property from Boukamp, including a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze and a house in Alden. The house is on Torch Lake and was estimated to be worth just over $1 million by real estate website Zillow.