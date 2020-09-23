Micro-surfacing work to begin Thursday in the Arnett Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Thursday, September 24, 2020, Intermountain Slurry Seal, under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin applying Micro-surfacing on residential streets from Indiana Avenue to University Avenue, from 4th Street to Clovis Highway. The hours of operation will be between 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Citizens need to know that there will be construction activity at different times during this process resulting in times when the roadway could be blocked off with no workers present.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This work will take approximately two to three weeks to complete dependent on weather.

The residential streets affected during this process are shown on the attached map.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

