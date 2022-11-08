LUBBOCK, Texas — The Harmony Science Academy and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center collaborated for the “Middle school to Medical School” event on Tuesday.

The Middle school to Medical School collaboration started in 2018 to give younger minds the opportunity to learn about future career paths in medicine.

“We’re here to provide information not only to the students, but also the families,” Dr. Felix Morales, Associate Dean of Admission of School of Medicine at TTUHSC, said.

Dr. Morales said this is a pipeline to have students explore the field while also keeping the talent in the Hub City.

“The earlier that we capture students’ imaginations, the better the outcome is going to be for them in their future in regard to being prepared for that medical career and the challenges that they face in the future,” Dr. Morales, said.