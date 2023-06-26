MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A man died after rear-ending another vehicle on State Highway 158, 1.5 miles east of Midland on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

At 2:56 a.m., Jose Arturo Martinez-Garcia, 32, of Midkiff was driving a pickup down SH 158 and failed to control his speed, DPS said. He then crashed into a truck with a trailer from behind.

Martinez-Garcia was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash report indicated Martinez-Garcia was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.