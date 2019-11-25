Midland Lee receiver Loic Fouonji commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells landed a big time recruit Monday.

2020 Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji announced on Twitter that he is pledging to the Red Raiders.

The four-star prospect chose Texas Tech over Texas, Oklahoma State, USC, Texas A&M and a host of other schools. Fouonji is the highest rated commit in Texas Tech’s 2020 class, according to 247 Sports.

Fouonji is the 18th commitment that Wells has brought on board; 17 are from Texas. 247 Sports ranks the class as the Big 12’s fourth best, trailing Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa State.

“There’s more pieces getting added, there’s some big fish that are jumping in, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Wells said Monday.