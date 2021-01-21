Midland man accepts plea deal after robbing 3 banks, including a Lubbock location

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Midland man accepted a plea deal Thursday after admitting he robbed three banks on separate occasions, including a Lubbock bank location.

According to court documents filed January 21, Kenneth Hoyd Seabourne, 58, could receive up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

On September 3, 2020, the FBI in Midland was contacted by the Odessa Police Department regarding a bank robbery. They said a man, later identified as Seabourne, approached a teller window at a Prosperity Bank located in Odessa and placed a bag and note on the counter. The note said: “All $ in Bag! I am armed. No Dye Packs-No Bait $ Don’t F*** w/me.”

Seabourne similarly robbed a First Abilene Federal Credit Union on September 29, 2020. He used a note on a torn piece of paper which stated: “I have a gun, give me all the money, do not f*** with me and no bait money,” or words to that effect, according to court documents. Seabourne took the note after he left.

According to the teller, Seabourne reached into his shirt and grabbed something that appeared to be a gun. He then pointed it at her through his shirt and told her he would kill her and that she needed to hurry up.

On October 15, 2020, Seabourne robbed a Peoples Bank located at 3801 34th Street in Lubbock with a note that stated: “All $ in Bag! I’m Armed. No Dye PacKS or Bait $ Don’t F*** w/me.” He left the bank with $5,140, according to court documents.

Seabourne’s DNA was collected after he discarded a rubber glove and white button-down shirt in the road after the Odessa robbery, according to court documents. DNA from the shirt matched a DNA sample of his in the CODIS system.

