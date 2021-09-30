Midland man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for 3 bank robberies, including one in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Thursday to 125 months – or just over 10 years – in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbing three banks in three Texas cities, including one in Lubbock.

Kenneth Hoyd Seaborne was sentenced separately to three terms of 125 months to run concurrently – at the same time – which means the total sentence is 125 months.

The robberies occurred in September and October 2020. He admitted to robbing a Prosperity Bank location in Odessa on September 3, a First Abilene Federal Credit Union on September 29 and People’s Bank at 3801 34th Street in Lubbock on October 15.

According to court documents, DNA evidence was found after he discarded a rubber glove and white button-down shirt after the Odessa bank robbery that linked him to the crime.