Midland-Odessa shooting survivor receives special gift from Lubbock-Cooper students

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock-Cooper High School students presented Anderson Davis and her family with a special gift on Friday.

Davis was one of the youngest victims of the Midland-Odessa mass shootings in September. She was transported to Lubbock for emergency surgery the same day.

“She’s recovering very well and being a typical 20-month old,” said Anderson’s mother, Kelby.

Students in Lubbock-Cooper’s Spanish Club heard about Davis and wanted to help her family. The students held school-wide coin drive and raised enough money to buy Anderson and her twin brother, Rhett, matching recliners.

“We didn’t think we’d raise that much money,” said Rachael Kuehnle, LCHS Spanish club president.

The Davis Family returned to Lubbock to receive the chairs and meet with the students.

“I just really want these students to realize that what might seem small, isn’t small to us,” said Kelby Davis.