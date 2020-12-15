Migrating birds pose a risk to airplanes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Air Traffic Control warning pilots several times over the weekend to be aware of massive flocks of birds crowding the runway.

With geese right in the middle of their migration south for the winter, Lubbock has become overrun.

“Birds are a very significant problem,” said Chief Pilot for Raider Aviation Sonny Borba. “When you get started in your flight training, I don’t think you really think about that as being an obstacle.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, in the last three years, there have been over 80 incidents of birds hitting planes at the Lubbock airport, the most recent incident just two weeks ago, but most collisions didn’t cause any damage.

“I mean the only predictable part about it is the time of year when the geese are here, for example, you get the large flocks of birds coming up, and you have to keep your eyes out for them,” said Borba.

Most planes are required to pass a bird strike test before they can be certified to use.

“Bird strikes can be pretty significant. I mean they can damage the airplane they can, they can certainly fail engines if they go into jet engines or they go into a prop or something. We don’t really want to toy with that,”

Lubbock airport said in a statement that to prevent any accidents, they use “an FAA approved wildlife hazard mitigation plan that is used to help mitigate bird activity around the airport.”

But Borba said for pilots, the best tool is much simpler.

“Awareness. It’s like when you are used to flying out here in the flat planes, and then you go fly in the mountains. It’s a different type of awareness. It’s a different type of flying,” said Borba.

Lubbock airport also said that its staff actively uses deterrents to prevent any birds from making the airport their home.