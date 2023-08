LUBBOCK, Texas — Mike Dalby announced that he will be running for Lubbock County Commissioner Precinct 1 on Thursday at the Lubbock County Courthouse, according to a press conference.

Dalby is a lifelong resident of Lubbock county and served Lubbock as a professional firefighter for over a decade. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Slaton.

Dalby is running for the seat currently occupied by Terence Kovar. They will face off in the Republican primary in March.