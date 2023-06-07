LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech Track Coach Wes Kittley and former Texas Tech Football Coach, the late Mike Leach, were listed on the ballot for nominees for the 2024 Texas Sports Hall of Fame, according to the TSHOF.

The list of nominees was released on Wednesday afternoon on the official TSHOF website. The voting period was set to begin Monday, July 17 and end Thursday, August 17.

Mike Leach served as the head for Texas Tech football from 2000- 2009. He later went to coach at the University of Alabama and Mississippi State University. Coach Leach passed away in December 2022.

Wes Kittley has been the head coach for Texas Tech Track & Field and Cross Country. According to TTU, Kittley has served as head coach for more than 20 seasons.

The induction banquet was scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 13. The official 2024 induction class will be announced in Fall 2023.

Click here to see the full list of nominees.