LUBBOCK, Texas- Milestones Development and Play Park is preparing for its grand opening set for Friday morning.

The all-inclusive play park told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday the park is near completion. The only thing left to complete is adding custom murals to the building.

An artist from Texas Tech University who is blind agreed to paint several murals for Milestones that will honor its donors and sponsors. First United Bank and United Supermarkets will both have custom murals.

In addition to its grand opening, the public is able to purchase play passes to reduce wait times and reserve party rooms.

Milestones was initially set to open in the spring but was delayed due to construction and supplies issues. Milestones Development and Play Park is the first indoor play park in West Texas.

Milestones said the “safe and welcoming” play park was designed for all kids and is accessible to children with different kinds of needs.

The indoor play park will have various structures such as Candyland, Jungle Safari and a rock sponsored by Covenant Health.

If you would like to purchase a play pass for Milestones Development and Play Park, click here.