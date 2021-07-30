Military families reunited after soldiers return from Afghanistan

LUBBOCK, Texas — United States Air Force soldiers were greeted at the airport Friday by their parents, wives, children, and significant others after their tour overseas.

The plan was put in motion months ago after President Biden announced his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

Now with soldiers packing up base, they are finally being reunited with their families. Christena Jenkins, wife to returning soldier Sergeant Robert Jenkins, was one of the first to arrive at the airport with their three children.

“As a military wife, you never know,” Christena said. “And they also don’t know when they’re coming back.”

The soldiers had a few setbacks along their way back that delayed their original return. This was Sgt. Jenkins’ third tour, and words could hardly describe how grateful he was to be home.

“It was a long trip to get here, but I’m just happy it’s over with. It’s nice to be back with family,” Sgt. Jenkins.

Tim and B. Loftis made the trip all the way from Oregon to be a part of their son’s homecoming. The two planned, together with their daughter-in-law, to surprise him at the airport.

“We got here Wednesday, now we’re here,” Tim said. “Mission Accomplished.”