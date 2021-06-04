Military homecoming filled with surprises

LUBBOCK, Texas — Sergeant Xavier Cervera finally returned to the United States after serving in South Korea for the last two years.

He said he wanted to do something special for his family, so he planned to surprise his dad, Julio Cervera, and his little sister, Raquel.

His dad was scheduled for an oil change at Premier Autos of Lubbock, but Xavier said the task of surprising him wasn’t easy.

Sergeant Xavier Cervera comes from a military family. His father served for 19 years and was immediately suspicious.

The surprise homecoming also runs in the family. Julio planned a surprise for his family 17 years ago.

“It’s gonna take a lot more to get me. A lot more from these guys,” Julio Cervera said.

But Xavier was the one surprised when his brother, Rikardo, unexpectedly walked through ahead of anyone else.

Sargent Xavier had one more surprise he revealed for his little sister after the family was brought together. She was going to get to spend more time with her big brother.

The sergeant is set to be stationed in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, close to his mother and siblings.