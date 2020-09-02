Milk truck crashes with pickup truck, two seriously injured, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday along U.S. Highway 84 at County Road 1000.

The location is near Shallowater just inside the western edge of Lubbock County.

DPS said a pickup truck was going westbound in the eastbound lane. The pickup hit a milk truck, DPS said.

The driver of the milk truck suffered minor injuries, DPS said, while the driver of the pickup and a passenger vehicle both suffered serious injuries. They were taken to University Medical Center.

We hope to get more information from DPS. Please check back for updates.

