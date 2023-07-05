LUBBOCK, Texas– The family of a woman who lost her life in a Lubbock hit-and-run collision in March filed a lawsuit on Friday to sue Christopher Holyfield for at a least million dollars, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday.

According the to the documents, Keyanna English-King’s mother, Juana Murphy, seeks damages for “mental anguish” and “loss of companionship” after English-King was killed along 19th Street near Kelsey Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on March 24.

According to the lawsuit, Holyfield struck English-King with his SUV and fled the scene of the accident without rendering aid to English-King, who later “died in a ditch on the side of the road.”

The lawsuit accused Holyfield of driving in a “reckless” and “careless” manner as well as driving at “unsafe speeds.”

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Holyfield told officers he thought he hit a hog the night he was accused of striking English-King. Holyfield later turned himself in at the Lubbock Police Department and was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid causing Death.

The lawsuit claimed English-King’s death was a result of Holyfield’s “indifference to the rights, safety or welfare of others.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Holyfield has posted bond and was no longer in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

