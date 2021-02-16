Millions without power in Texas, Gov. Abbott places blame on ERCOT’s poor planning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas had enough time to prepare for the record-breaking cold weather hitting the state and should have had a backup plan.

Abbott, as well as Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, joined KLBK News at 6 to talk live on the cold snap hitting Texas.

Earlier on Tuesday, Abbott called on the state legislature to investigate ERCOT after millions of Texans were left with no power for days in the severe winter weather.

As of Tuesday evening, there were still more than 3.1 million people in Texas without power.

“[We will] investigate what lapse of judgement ERCOT had with regards to preparing for this situation,” Abbott said.

The Texas governor said, despite him issuing a disaster declaration on February 12 and ample warning that freezing weather would hit the state, ERCOT seemingly failed to plan ahead for what to do if things went wrong.

“The generators of power in the ERCOT system,” Abbott explained, ” … lost their ability to generate that power to put into the ERCOT system, because their operations froze up.”

Abbott said ERCOT should have planned for if something went wrong to ensure that there would always be enough power for Texas residents.

The governor said the issues with natural gas lines freezing should be resolved sometime Wednesday.

“With the rising temperatures tomorrow in some of the key regions,” Abbott said, “that likely will ease up.”

Chief Kidd said there are now over 214 warming centers across the State of Texas, with more opening. He also said people in need of help can call 211-TEXAS or go to 211texas.org.