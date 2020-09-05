Minor injuries reported after tractor fell on individual in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a tractor Saturday morning in South Lubbock.

The incident was reported just after 9:00 a.m. in the area of 89th Street and Avenue P.

According to emergency radio traffic, an individual became trapped when the tractor reportedly fell on them.

Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to free the individual.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the individual only suffered minor injuries.

According to our photojournalist, the individual was treated by UMC EMS at the scene and released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.