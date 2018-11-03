Minor injuries reported after vehicle crashes into South Lubbock home Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas - Emergency crews were dispatched Saturday afternoon to the scene of a vehicle that crashed into a South Lubbock home.
The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Aberdeen Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported from the scene.
There were no injuries to anyone inside the home, police also said.
An EverythingLubbock.com photographer at the scene reported the SUV struck the side of garage.
The Lubbock Fire Department was on scene evaluating damage to the home.
Westbound traffic on 82nd Street was reduced near the accident scene.
