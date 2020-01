LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock Sunday morning.

The accident was reported just after 9:00 a.m. at 114th Street and Slide Road.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com there were six reported injuries in the crash.

All injuries were reported as minor only, police said.

LPD did not say if anyone was transported to the hospital or reveal the cause of the crash.