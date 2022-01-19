Minor injuries reported in crash between bus, pickup truck near Idalou

Authorities responded to a crash between a bus and a pickup truck north of Idalou on Wednesday, January 19, 2021. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash between a bus and a pickup truck north of Idalou Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of North Farm-to-Market Road 400 and East County Road 5900.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the driver of the bus failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and pulled out in front of the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with minor injuries.

DPS said the bus driver was not injured.