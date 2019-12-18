Minor injuries reported in Garza County crash Wednesday morning

GARZA COUNTY, Texas – Minor injuries were reported in single vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Garza County.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 84 outside of Post.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a car was pulled over with its hazard lights illuminated on the side of the highway.

A passing truck moved over into the left lane to pass the car.

Another car quickly veered to avoid the truck, went off the highway and crashed into a utility poll.

DPS said the driver suffered an injury to the leg and was treated at University Medical Center in Lubbock.