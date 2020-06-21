Minor injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash near Wolfforth Saturday evening

Breaking News
by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a four-vehicle crash just southwest of Wolfforth early Saturday evening.

The accident was reported during the 6:00 hour on U.S. Highway 62/82 and Farm-to-Market Road 1585.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a semi-truck, hauling a wind turbine blade, was turning off of FM 1585 onto U.S. 62/82.

The semi-truck and it’s cargo were blocking both the eastbound and westbound lanes of traffic. This caused traffic to stop and back up in both directions.

DPS said a vehicle collided with three other vehicles stopped at the scene.

Several occupants in one vehicle were transported to Covenant Medical with minor injuries.

DPS said they have since been released from the hospital.

