LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to one-vehicle rollover on the northeast side of Lubbock Sunday morning.

The accident was reported around 9:50 a.m. at U.S. Highway 62/82; State Highway 114 (Idalou Highway) and East Loop 289.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com three people were injured in the rollover, but their injuries were reported as only minor.

Eastbound traffic on the Idalou Highway was temporarily blocked and was diverted onto the frontage road.