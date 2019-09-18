Minor injuries reported in rollover accident just southeast of Lubbock

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to a scene of a one-vehicle rollover accident just southeast of Lubbock Wednesday morning.



The accident was reported around 9:40 a.m. on County Road 2500, between County Roads 7200 and 7300.

Emergency radio traffic reported at least one occupant in the vehicle was trapped.



Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the two occupants were transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Bures said the driver over-corrected when the vehicle went off the roadway, which caused it vehicle to roll over.

The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and UMC EMS all responded to the scene.