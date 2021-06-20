Minor injuries reported in South Lubbock crash Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in South Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the area of 80th Street and University Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the crash.

Only minor injuries were reported, LPD said.

EverythingLubbock.com staff did observed from our tower camera at least one individual being loaded into an ambulance and transported from the scene.

