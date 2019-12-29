Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash near Wolfforth

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – One person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Wolfforth Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. near the 11500 block of U.S. Highway 62/82.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a white pickup truck failed to control it’s speed and struck a pecan harvester and buggy that was being pulled by a tractor.

A passenger in the pickup truck was transported, DPS said.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.