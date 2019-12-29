Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash near Wolfforth

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – One person suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Wolfforth Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 1:45 p.m. near the 11500 block of U.S. Highway 62/82.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a white pickup truck failed to control it’s speed and struck a pecan harvester and buggy that was being pulled by a tractor.

A passenger in the pickup truck was transported, DPS said.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar