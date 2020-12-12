Miracles Christmas Parade donates $1,500 to Toys for Tots in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Miracles Christmas Parade presented the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots Foundation a check for $1500 Saturday in Lubbock.

The annual Christmas parade along 34th Street was canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Parade Chairman Jason Davis along with Parade Wranglers Jeff Reese and Patrick Scheaffer presented the check,” a written statement said.

“The Miracle Christmas Parade is made possible by financial sponsors, South Plains Electric, Metro by T Mobile, and Coca-Cola,” the statement also said. “The parade’s numerous in-kind sponsors and the entire volunteer parade staff wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

The parade is normally aired on KAMC each year.