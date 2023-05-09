LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department released new details regarding a missing man who was last seen at a Lubbock bar on May 5.

According to documents LPD provided, Cameron Long, 21, had a fight with his girlfriend prior to his disappearance and the last thing he said to her he was going to enlist in the military and hoped to be drafted.

Cameron’s mother, Jenna Long told authorities it was not “uncommon” for Long to go a few weeks with speaking to her. However, it was unusual for his phone to be turned off.

Jenna told police his roommates had not heard from Cameron for a few days. She also told police Cameron did not express any suicidal ideations but was afraid he would attempt it due his abnormal behavior.