LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl they say was last seen in Lubbock on July 15.

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Summer Colvin has brown hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’4 and weighs 140 pounds.

LPD urged anyone with information on her location to call the department at 806-775-2865.

Click here to see her poster on the NCMEC website.