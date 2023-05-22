LUBBOCK, Texas — Lakaria Moore, 18, was reported missing on Sunday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were given reason to believe she was in danger.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of North Jayton Avenue at 9:03 p.m. for a missing person, LPD said. Moore’s family told EverythingLubbock.com she was last seen on East 14th Street.

Moore was entered into a national database as a missing and endangered person, according to police. LPD said it is “actively looking for Moore.” Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000.

Moore was described by LPD as a Black female, having black hair and brown eyes. She was also described as 5’03” tall and weighing 203 pounds. LPD said Moore has a tattoo on her upper left chest and on her left thigh.