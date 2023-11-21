LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman accused of sex trafficking a missing Lubbock teen, Sarah Gonzales, 25 at the time of her arrest, agreed to plead guilty to Interstate Transportation to Engage in Prostitution.

The teen went missing from on November 28, 2022, and was reported to law enforcement on December 13. Federal court records said it was not immediately reported to law enforcement because the teen was a “habitual runaway” at the time.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Cameron Phifer, 24, Bianka Vega, 22, and Deryan Thomas, 32, took the victim to Odessa to teach her how to be a prostitute and later trafficked her in New Mexico. Court documents said Gonzales and Jaelind Fountaine, 24, were the traffickers who picked up the Lubbock teenager from a Carlsbad hotel after she was left there by the first group.

Court documents stated Gonzales approached the victim at the hotel and recruited her into their sex trafficking operation. Court records said Fountaine went by the name “Valentino” in his trafficking operations and Gonzales used the name “Peaches.”

“Gonzales knew that Fountaine had tendencies to be violent and used violence as a method of control in his sex trafficking operation,” court documents stated.

Between January 15 and February 21, more than 80 ads were posted by Gonzales and Fountaine on websites known for advertising sex trafficking, court records said. The ads listed several sexual activities. Court documents stated on February 27, the victim’s mother contacted law enforcement and said she knew where her daughter was because social media revealed her location.

Authorities went to the location, which was Gonzales and Fountaine’s home, and found the victim alone. Law enforcement was able to obtain her phone, court records said, and found a string of deleted conversations with Fountaine about engaging in prostitution. Court records said Fountaine instructed the victim how to evade law enforcement while the Lubbock Police Department was knocking on the door.

On February 28, a minor told teachers at school about Fountaine and Gonzales “taking naked photographs of women and selling sex online.” Child Protective Services interviewed the child, who said Fountaine brought girls to the house and took the girls to “make money out of town.”

Court records said the minor told CPS that Gonzales would buy lingerie for the girls to wear and take pictures of them for ads. The minor described an ad that was consistent with a photo of the victim, court records said. Court documents stated the minor witnessed Fountaine slap the victim twice.

The victim was later covered during a human trafficking operation at an Abilene hotel in March. Law enforcement interviewed the victim, who described being “manipulated and coerced” by Fountaine and Gonzales.

The victim told authorities she committed several sexual acts for money under Fountaine’s direction and earned him about $10,000. The victim said she believed she would get money but got nothing in the end. The victim said the two knew she was underage when trafficking her. According to court records, the victim also said Fountaine controlled her by making her delete social media and threatening to hurt her if she left him. She was even required to “brand” herself with a “V” tattoo, court records said. The victim told authorities she did not want to get the tattoo, but Gonzales told her to do it since Fountaine was known to be violent.

Court records stated, “[The victim] said she was fearful of leaving Fountaine because he threatened to hunt her down if she ever left.”

If her plea is accepted, Gonzales will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in prison. Federal court documents did not indicate Fountaine’s current status.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. Survivors of human trafficking can find resources and help at the Lubbock Police Department, OneVoiceHome and Voice of Hope.